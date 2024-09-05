Q2 Billings Area Weather: Consistently warm and dry for most of us for now

BILLINGS — Temperatures nudge from average to above average and then stay there for a while. Expect consistent readings from Saturday through the middle of next week.

High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the area Friday afternoon with sunshine and light wind. Expect upper 80s to mid-90s each afternoon through the middle of next week with generally dry and calm conditions.

There will be a few storms that develop in the higher elevations in the mountain foothills, but not a significant amount of precipitation is expected. Winds will stay generally light, helping with fire weather concerns. The grasses are dry, so use care.

There are some early signals that we could see somewhat cooler and wetter conditions by the middle to end of next week.