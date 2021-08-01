Q2 Billings Area Weather: Consistency is the Word of the Day!

BILLINGS — Another warm and dry day with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. There is a chance of a possible shower this afternoon and evening in the western mountains and foothills.

More smoke will move into the area this afternoon and evening so stay up to date with the air quality reports.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be fairly consistent in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures tomorrow will bounce back up into the upper 80s and mid 90s. The eastern part of the state could see temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly sunny temperatures in the mid 90s.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy. High near 96.