Q2 Billings Area Weather: Coldest is yet to come

BILLINGS — Bands of snow will continue from Billings to the west and south tapering off through Wednesday morning. Most accumulations will be light but stronger bands are possible.

Much of the area that has received snow has an icy glaze underneath, and the loose snow on top can blow easily, producing poor visibility.

Temperatures will continue to drop as they have since Tuesday morning. Readings in the single digits below zero across eastern Montana to the teens above zero start us off Wednesday with little warming through the day.

Despite afternoon sunshine, Wednesday's highs stay in the single digits to the east to the low 20s nearer the mountains to the west of Billings.

Temperatures begin to warm overnight Wednesday through Thursday. More showers will develop by Thursday afternoon and evening.