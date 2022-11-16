Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with evening snow

BILLINGS — An upper low tag-teaming with a cold front will kick up snow showers beginning this afternoon in the north that will spread south as we head into the evening. By early Thursday morning, areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Miles City to Glendive could receive a couple of inches of snowfall, Red Lodge and Lodge Grass could get 4-6” and over 6” could accumulate in the foothills and mountains especially on the north and northwest facing slopes.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week as frigid air behind the cold front blankets the region knocking daytime highs down into the teens for much of the area. We’ll wake up to below zero temperatures on Friday morning. Winds chills could dip to 15-20° below.

We begin a dry stretch and a warming trend on Friday as high pressure moves in and stays put through early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, teens on Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday, 20s on Saturday then 20s/30s Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits/10s tonight, below zero/single digits Thursday night, single digits/10s Friday night, teens across then weekend then 10s/20s on Monday.

