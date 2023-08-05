Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy and Cool Weather Continues through Tuesday; Warmer and Drier Wednesday

BILLINGS — A weak weather disturbance will linger over Montana on Sunday bringing cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area.

Cooler daytime high temperatures will continue through Tuesday. Another weak disturbance will move across northern Wyoming late Monday and into the day Tuesday bringing another chance at isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly over the Beartooth and Big Horn mountain ranges, as well as northern Wyoming.

By Wednesday, warmer and drier conditions are expected to move into the region. High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s Wednesday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies throughout the period. The period Wednesday through Sunday is expected to be precipitation free across most of the area.