Q2 Billings Area Weather: Close to record heat by Sunday

BILLINGS — Saturday will be sunny and dry. High temperatures will end up in the upper 80s to low 90s with afternoon humidity values as dry as the mid teens in some places.

Sunday high temperatures will approach100 with humidity values in the single digits to mid teens by early afternoon. Isolated dry thunderstorms may develop over the western mountains and foothills during the afternoon ahead of an evening cold front.

By Sunday evening, expect a few thunderstorms to develop. Winds look relatively light Sunday afternoon outside of the higher terrain west where gusts may reach 25 mph at times.

Winds could get gusty with the cold front during the evening.

Highs in the 80s to mid-90s are expected next week. An unsettled pattern keeps the chance of showers or thunderstorms popping up through the week.

Billings Forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Variable wind wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.