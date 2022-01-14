Q2 Billings Area Weather: Clipper aiming for southeast Montana Friday morning

BILLINGS — A fast-moving cold front will push from Canada into northern Wyoming Friday morning. This will bring gusty winds and rain switching to snow to the eastern plains overnight, and cooler temperatures Friday afternoon.

Most snow totals will be modest, with few areas receiving even 2 inches of snow. The northwest-facing mountain slopes and higher elevations will see a bit more. Streaky showers will taper off through the day.

Travel hazards could develop in southeast Montana, including blowing snow and slick roads Friday. I-90 around Sheridan, Wyoming and US 212 could have trouble spots.

Areas from Billings to the west could pick up a quick snow shower and some wind through Friday morning.

Winds back off Friday with highs mainly in the 30s across southern Montana and Northern Wyoming. As winds increase near the mountains, warmer temperatures return through the long weekend.