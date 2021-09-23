Q2 Billings Area Weather: Clark Kent weather. Mild mannered now but looking for a place to change

BILLINGS — Dry and mild conditions continue through early next week.

By Friday morning most temperatures will be in the 40s with some 30 near the mountains. Friday is mainly sunny with highs in the mid-to-lower 70s over a widespread area.

Saturday through Tuesday stays relatively quiet with above average September temperatures reaching the 80s in the afternoons and dropping to upper 40s to mid-50s early in the day.

The current trend brings a significant drop in the temperatures Wednesday with highs dropping to the 60s. That will come with a few showers.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Variable light wind.

Friday:.. Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night:... Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.