Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly weekend with warming just ahead

BILLINGS — Another chance of snow showers tonight through Friday. That is quickly followed by above normal temperatures and dry weather through the middle of next week.

A northwesterly flow aloft will continue to drag a few disturbances through the area that could create the environment for a few snow showers, especially across the eastern plains towards the Dakotas.

While accumulations to look to stay at 1/2 inch or less for most areas, there could be some travel concerns with limited visibility and some slick conditions.

Temperatures early Friday will be mainly into the teens with a few low 20s, and areas of patchy fog could develop. Afternoon highs Friday will range from the 20s in the Eastern Plains to the 30s around Billings to the low 40s closer to Livingston.

Expect breezy conditions Friday in the mountain foothills. Areas like Livingston and Big Timber could see wind gusts of 40 mph or higher.

After a chilly start in the teens Saturday morning, temperatures will hit mainly the 30s to low 40s Saturday afternoon. Sundays temperatures remain pretty close to the same, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A high pressure Ridge will follow, boosting temperatures into the 40s on Monday and 40s to low 50s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions look to stay dry until a few isolated showers late Thursday.