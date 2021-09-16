Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly tonight with changes ahead

BILLINGS — After a somewhat blustery day Thursday, Friday morning will be chilly. Most of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be in the 30s to start.

By the afternoon, temperatures will recover to mainly the 70s for highs which is typical for mid-September. Expect a mix of clouds and sun.

Temperatures peak on Saturday afternoon with readings in the mid-80s to mid-90s. Billings could be close to the September 18 daily record of 92.

A cold front Saturday evening will kick up wind gusts in excess of 40 mph west of Billings with breezy to windy conditions all around. After a generally pleasant Sunday it will be rainy and cooler Sunday night and Monday.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Wind decreases through the evening.

Friday... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph..

Friday Night... Widespread haze overnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday... Widespread morning haze. Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon.

