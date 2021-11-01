Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly Today; Warm Up On The Way!

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast November 1st, 2021<br/>
Forecast November 1st, 2021
Posted at 2:46 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 16:46:20-04

BILLINGS — Another chilly day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights we have seen so far with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

A warm up will occur through the rest of the week. Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday is on track to be the warmest day so if you want to go enjoy some more fall weather that seems to be the day to do so. Temperatures on Thursday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly sunny and chilly. High near 40°F

Tonight... Patchy clouds and cold. Low near 24°F

Tomorrow... Warmer with a mixture of sun and clouds. High near 49°F

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader