Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly Today; Warm Up On The Way!

BILLINGS — Another chilly day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Tonight will be one of the coldest nights we have seen so far with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

A warm up will occur through the rest of the week. Temperatures tomorrow in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday is on track to be the warmest day so if you want to go enjoy some more fall weather that seems to be the day to do so. Temperatures on Thursday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly sunny and chilly. High near 40°F

Tonight... Patchy clouds and cold. Low near 24°F

Tomorrow... Warmer with a mixture of sun and clouds. High near 49°F