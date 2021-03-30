Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly, then not, then hot... at least for early April

BILLINGS — Tuesday is a cool spring day followed by warming temperatures every afternoon through Saturday.

Tuesday remains breezy especially across the Eastern plains. Wind gusts could still reach 40+ miles per hour from Billings to the East.

After chilly start highs will be limited to the 30s to mid 40s Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures by early Wednesday will be mainly in the 20s.

A succession of warming days will build in with highs climbing to the 50s on Wednesday with plenty of sun. Thursday, Friday and Saturday could all be within 5° of record high temperatures with readings in the 70s each afternoon. Overnight temperatures will stay mild with readings in the 40s early Friday Saturday and Sunday.

The dry and mild conditions continue through the first half of next week.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday… Partly to mostly cloudy with westerly winds 15 to 25 miles an hour. Occasional stronger gusts possible. High of about 41.

Tuesday night… Partly to mostly clear with a low slipping to around 26.

Wednesday… Sunny to mostly sunny with a high close to 57.

