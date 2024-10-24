Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly start Friday ahead of a warm weekend

BILLINGS — The Billings airport could record its first official freeze of the season early Friday, but the rest of the weekend looks warm and dry. There are more changes in store early next week.

Temperatures of the Billings airport have not yet dropped to 32 degrees or colder for this fall season. The latest that has ever occurred was Oct. 28, 2015, since record keeping started in the mid-1930s.

There is about a 50/50 chance that we could slide to 32 degrees Friday morning. Otherwise, that record date may be challenged.

By the afternoon, temperatures will return to around seasonal averages. Most of the highs in eastern Montana and northern Wyoming will be in the 50s and a few low 60s.

The weekend looks dry and warmer than average, with lows mainly in the upper 30s and 40s and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A trough of low pressure starts to move through the area late Sunday into Monday. This will bring a cool down in temperatures and area rain showers and higher elevation snow.

Highs next week will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s, with overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A series of disturbances will keep at least a chance of showers going, but the best chance seems to be Monday through Tuesday.

We are expecting some snow in the mountains, but there could be a little snow mixed in with rain in the lower elevations as well. At this point, Halloween looks to be slightly on the cool side with highs in the 40s to low 50s and scattered showers.