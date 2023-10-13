Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly Saturday Morning, Annular Solar Eclipse Visible

BILLINGS — Our latest storm brought parts of Montana and Wyoming some healthy amounts of rain and snow Thursday, and we had plenty of lingering clouds and very little warmth Friday. We'll lose most of those clouds overnight, and we can expect a frosty start to the weekend in many areas.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible for most of our area Saturday morning. Although there will be some clouds, eastern Montana and Wyoming should have a good chance to see the eclipse. It begins at 9:13, it reaches its peak at 10:30, and ends just before noon. You MUST wear proper eye protection!

We'll have a mix of clouds and sun Sunday and Monday ahead of an approaching storm next Tuesday and Wednesday. We can expect some light amounts of rain and gusty wind along with another cooldown. That storm will exit our region rapidly, and we'll have fewer clouds next Thursday and Friday.