Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly Monday morning just before we warm up

BILLINGS — We start the week with chilly temperatures for most of the area. But the overall trend is going to be towards warming temperatures for the rest of the week.

Expect readings in the single digits across eastern Montana, with additional wind chill values that could drive the feels like temperature down into the teens below zero.

Billings will start Monday off in the teens and will be as warm as the 20s closer to the mountain foothills. But we'll also have winds spilling down the east slopes of the Rockies, with gusts of 20 to 40 mph possible Monday and Tuesday around the Livingston foothills.

Mondays highs will range from the teens and 20s in northeastern Montana to the low fifties from the Cody. Fort Hills to Livingston Billings will likely be 40 to 45, or several degrees above the seasonal average.

Readings will continue to warm and will reach more highs in the 40s to 50s on Tuesday and stay 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures won't be as chilly, mainly in the 20s and a few low 30s.

Conditions remain dry until the weekend, when a disturbance could bring a chance of rain and snow showers. There may be a little bit of higher elevation snow during the week.