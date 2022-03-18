Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes throughout the weekend

BILLINGS — After some Friday evening sprinkles, Saturday is warm and dry with highs well into the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday is the day we are focusing on as a deep trough splits and digs all the way down toward New Mexico. We are on the northern edge of this system, but still expect around tenth of an inch of rainfall in many locations with 1 to 3 inches of snow in the mountain foothills.

The chance of showers will increase behind the front moving through early Sunday. Most of the high temperatures from Billings westward will happen earlier in the day.

Watch for slick roads and wind closer to the mountains Sunday, and a rain/snow mix is possible by Sunday afternoon and evening in the lower elevations. Southeast Montana could have some light snow accumulations by early Monday especially in grassy areas.

After a cooler Monday, temperatures are on track to reach the mid-60s by Thursday.