Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes in the weather, but different changes in different places

BILLINGS — The weather pattern is bringing cooler and wetter conditions from Billings to the west and the threat of strong to severe storms to the east. And everybody will get cooler, at least briefly.

As a trough of low pressure moves in from the Pacific Northwest, it brings the promise of some heavy rain into central and western Montana. Areas west of Billings could receive 1/2 inch to an inch and accumulation from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Meantime, storms in eastern Montana will bring less rain potential but could bring strong damaging winds, hail or even a funnel cloud through Thursday evening. Plus, there is the potential for some high-elevation snow in Beartooth Pass.

Temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the 40s and 50s and warm up anywhere from the 60s in areas to the West to Billings to the 80s across the eastern Plains. Southeast Montana will still be warm and dry, and we have fire weather concerns in Carter County, Montana.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase Wednesday evening through Thursday. As the upper low lifts to the north, showers and storms will wind down through Friday morning.

Overall, the weekend looks warmer and drier, with temperatures at or warmer than average through Monday. While the details are still fuzzy, it looks like we'll be back into cooler and wetter weather starting Tuesday or Wednesday.