Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes each day through next week

BILLINGS — It’s a mixed bag of weather through the weekend.

A line of showers moves west to east across the plains Friday evening.

High temperatures Saturday in the 50s to low 60s with sun. Pretty nice!

But winds increase as the temperatures warm on Sunday to the 60s and low 70s as grassland fire risk goes up, especially east of Billings. Use care.

Winds will gust of 50 to 60 mph Sunday and Monday over a widespread area.

Best chance of mountain snow and rain /snow for the lower elevations late Sunday through Monday.

Area temperatures are the coolest on Tuesday with highs in the 30s/40s, but warm back the 60s by Thursday. Friday afternoon, we may be well in the 60s to 70s.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… A slight 20% chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday… Partly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s with a high near 68. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with stronger gusts.

