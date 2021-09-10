Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes are just ahead

BILLINGS — Friday's heat and smoke will both fade through the weekend as a cold front brings cooler air and scours much of the smoke southward.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will push across mainly areas to the west and north of Billings through Friday evening. Strong winds will gust in excess of 40 mph around these storms.

A cold front will push through late this afternoon and evening, turning winds more northerly and create gusts of 25 to 40 mph.

Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Friday with highs mainly in the low 80s. Upper 70s is average for this time in September.

With a mix of clouds and sun, it will stay breezy, with northwest wind gusts to 30 mph.

After a pleasant Sunday with highs again in the mid-70s to mid-80s, Monday will trend somewhat cooler. Scattered to isolated showers and storms are possible.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds. Areas of smoke decrease after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday... A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 15mph becoming west northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday... Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.