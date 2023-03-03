Q2 Billings Area Weather: Change to colder and snowier weather begins Sunday; enjoy a nice Saturday

BILLINGS — Skies will clear later Friday evening as one weak weather disturbance exits the region Friday evening. Mostly sunny skies will prevail much of Saturday with generally light winds.., making for a pretty nice day. The region will see increasing cloudiness late in the day Saturday as the next weather system approaches the state from the southwest.

By Sunday morning, snow showers can be expected in the mountains and spread onto the plains by mid to late afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will be sharply cooler on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies as northeast winds usher in colder air from Canada. Periods of snow can be expected across southern and eastern Montana Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Accumulations in most areas are expected to remain light (1-3 inches by Monday afternoon); however the mountains have a better chance of seeing higher snowfall through the period.

Next week will see daytime high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal and periods of snow. A larger storm system is expected to develop in eastern Colorado late Wednesday into Thursday which could spread snow northward into southern Montana by mid to late week. Stay tuned to Q2 for more details in the coming days.