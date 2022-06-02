Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days

BILLINGS — Look for more chances of showers and a pop-up thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon and evening. Those chances will mainly be sticking to the mountains and foothills. It's not out of the question to see some light showers or a possible thunderstorm make it into the eastern plains.

These chances of thunderstorms will continue into Friday with the possibility of seeing severe cells with this next shortwave moving through Friday. If there are severe storms, wind and possible hail could be risks.

Looking into your weekend, more chances of rain and thunderstorms are shaping up to move in with temperatures in the 60s; potentially some low 70s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Some clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Low near 49°F

Tomorrow… Mostly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm or shower possible. High near 71°F

Tomorrow night… Showers in the evening. Low near 50°F

