BILLINGS — Another hot day with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Chances of showers and thunderstorms today across the area. Storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph and even a bit stronger, and up to quarter size hail possible. If storms approach your area, make sure to move indoors.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will taper off during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be another warm day but a cold front will swing through tomorrow night bringing more chances of precipitation heading into Tuesday. Tuesday is shaping up to be the coolest day with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Lingering showers and storms. Low near 60°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds. High near 88°F

Tomorrow night... Slight chances of precipitation late. Low near 60°F