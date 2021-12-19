Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of snow then cooler temperatures; a slight warm up by mid week!

BILLINGS — A chance of snow today with temperatures in the 30s to start. Temperatures will drop during the late afternoon and evening back into the teens and 20s. As of right now, The Billings area could see an inch or two possible with this system. The heavier accumulations will be north of Billings.

Overnight temperatures will be in the teens with some areas east of Billings dropping into the single digits.

By tomorrow, that system will move out of the area. Tuesday will be a slight warm up and that will continue through the middle of the week. By next weekend, another drop in temperatures.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow Showers. Low near 13°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with clearing later in day. Few snow showers possible. High near 23°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Low near 17°F