Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance Of Rain; Warm And Windy To Start December!

BILLINGS — A mild day today with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. We will see a chance at some precipitation this evening. Best chances around 6 or 7 o'clock tonight. The winds have calmed down for the most part but we aren't in the clear just yet.

The start of December will be warm and windy. We will have a shot of breaking some records Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Along with those warm temperatures, windy conditions. The main issue will be west of Billings where gusts could exceed 60 mph Tuesday through Thursday.

So please be careful, with warm temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds, fire danger is still lingering around! Try not to create any sparks!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Some clouds. Chance of showers. Low near 36°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy. Winds increasing in the afternoon. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Gusty winds 40+ mph. Low near 46°F