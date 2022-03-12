Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of precipitation tomorrow; don't forget to spring ahead!

BILLINGS — Warmer and windy conditions today. Temperatures will stay more on the mild side for the near future. Tomorrow we will have another chance at some precipitation. Expect rain mainly for those lower elevations with a possible rain/snow mix. Snow will be mainly sticking to those higher elevations.

Temperatures tonight will stay fairly mild in the 20s and 30s.

Looking ahead, these warmer conditions will stick with us with the possibility of some 60-degree temperatures by the beginning of next week!

Don't forget to spring forward your clock!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with some windy conditions. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with the chance at some precipitation. High near 49°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds with a low near 30°F

