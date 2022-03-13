Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance of precipitation throughout today; mild and dry to start your work week!

BILLINGS — Much of central and southern parts of Montana as well as northern parts of Wyoming will see this chance of precipitation throughout the day today. Expect the snow to stick up in the higher elevations in the mountains with rain mainly for those lower elevations. These showers will diminish through the evening and overnight hours.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be a mild and drier day with temperatures in the 40s, low to mid 50s for the most part. The slight warm up doesn't stop there, Tuesday we could be flirting with low 60s temperatures. So, get out and Enjoy!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Lingering showers. Low near 30°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny skies. High near 55°F

Tomorrow night... Few clouds from time to time. Low near 36°F