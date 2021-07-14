Q2 Billings Area Weather: By Next Week "Hot" Could Be a 4-letter Word

BILLINGS — The comfortable temperatures are behind us for some time with afternoon reading moving to mainly the 90s on Thursday and Friday. 90s to 100s are expected through the weekend and beyond.

A couple of disturbances will lead to isolated storms Thursday that could be mainly wind and hail producers. That is bad news considering the recent outbreaks of wildfires.

Again, some storms will develop on Friday afternoon and evening, but with increased Gulf moisture, some storms are capable of measurable rainfall.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of Eastern Montana with close to record setting temperatures to follow. Health concerns because of a prolonged period of heat will follow.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Mostly clear with a low near 60.

Thursday and Friday.... Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Low in the mid 60s. Isolated storms are possible Friday.