Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brilliant Sunshine And Warmth On Sunday With Rapid Weather Changes Next Week

BILLINGS — The weather in Montana and Wyoming experienced quite a turnaround Saturday with a ridge of high pressure in control. We had a much warmer mix of high clouds and sunshine, and that ridge will not be giving up the ghost just yet. Sunday will be bright and warmer than Saturday.

A Pacific storm is already moving our direction as it approaches the West Coast. Eastern Montana and Wyoming will still have plenty of sunshine and warmth on Monday, but our weather will begin changing on Tuesday. We can expect increasing clouds Tuesday with a chance of late showers.

The bigger weather changes occur Wednesday and Thursday as that trough of low pressure moves over the northern Rockies. We will be much cooler and below average beginning Wednesday, with valley rain and mountain snow. We'll have fewer clouds by Friday and next Saturday.