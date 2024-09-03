Q2 Billings Area Weather: Briefly 'cooler' than the warm readings that are waiting to return

Watch Now
Our brief "cool down" just nudges us close to early September temperatures with a few stray storms. The hotter and dry conditions are waiting to return by the weekend.
Wednesday will start mainly in the 50s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming with afternoon highs in the 70 to mid-80s. Watch for a chance of showers, and thunderstorms could once again produce gusty winds with isolated areas of hail. Storms are most likely closer to the mountains.

Cooler air moving in from Alberta and Saskatchewan will also nudge wildfire smoke from western Montana and Idaho away.

Despite clearing conditions, Thursday afternoon temperatures are similar to Wednesday. The hotter and dry days start Friday with consistent temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s through at least early next week.

