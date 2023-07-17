Q2 Billings Area Weather: Brief Break From the Smoke and Heat; Heat Returns by the Weekend

BILLINGS — A weak Pacific cold front will push smoke out of the region Monday night, before smoke returns to the area Tuesday evening on northwest winds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday through Thursday, near seasonal averages, before pushing back into the 90s Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will push toward and into the triple digits Sunday and Monday across the region.

The next seven days look to be dry across the region, with the only concerns being the return of the smoke midweek, lasting at least through the end of the week, in addition to the building heat for the weekend.