Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy with a chance of scattered showers; still keeping an eye on next week

Forecast April 9th, 2022
Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 16:37:38-04

BILLINGS — A few showers moved through early this morning but today shaped up to be a fairly mild and breezy day. Temperatures a mixture of some 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with another chance of some scattered showers throughout the day.

We are keeping an eye on the start of the work week. We could see the chance of a spring snowstorm. There is still some uncertainty with the track of this system. So, make sure to stay up to date with your forecasts throughout the weekend.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with windy conditions and a slight chance of some showers. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy with some breezy conditions. Higher gusts are possible. High near 45°F

Tomorrow night... Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of some showers. Low near 26°F

