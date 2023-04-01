Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy Sunday Then Cooler through Thursday Before Warmer Temperatures Return

Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 17:56:49-04

BILLINGS — Breezy conditions will continue through Sunday under sunny skies with cooler temperatures.

After a sunny day Monday, a weather system moving through Utah and Colorado will spread the chance of snow into the mountains foothills of the Beartooths and Big Horns Monday night through Tuesday. Those with travel plans Monday night through Tuesday into Wyoming or the Dakotas will want to watch the forecast the next 24 to 48 hours as this weather system could shift its track.

Cooler temperatures will prevail region-wide through Thursday before a warming trend begins Friday with a dry weekend ahead.

