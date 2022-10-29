Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy conditions will persist through the weekend

BILLINGS — Another typical fall day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with breezy conditions across the area.

Tomorrow, those winds will pick up a bit especially west of Billings into the foothills. These areas could see gusts anywhere from 30 mph to potentially 60 mph at times.

Some windy conditions will stick around for Halloween but we are keeping an eye on a system shaping up to move in next Wednesday and into Thursday, cooling us down and bringing chances of precipitation. There is still uncertainty with that system next week so stay tuned to weather forecasts.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 35°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny skies with a high near 61°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds from time to time with a low near 41°F