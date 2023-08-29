Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy and Cooler Wednesday and Thursday; Sunny and Warmer Friday through Sunday

BILLINGS — A cold front will sweep across the state overnight bringing breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday with daytime high temperatures near seasonal averages. Only very isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible through Thursday, mainly over north central and northeast Montana.

By Friday, winds will have subsided and high temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Warm temperatures and sunny skies will prevail through Sunday before the next approaching weather system spreads clouds across the state Sunday night.

This next weather system is expected to bring increasing chances of showers to the state late Sunday night and through Labor Day. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday before temperatures begin warming back toward seasonal averages by midweek.

