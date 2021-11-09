Q2 Billings Area Weather: Break out the flannel fall wardrobe

BILLINGS — Monday evening and overnight is quiet but cool with lows in the 20s, mostly clear and dry. A bit of a wind will keep temperatures up a bit in the mountain foothills west of Billings.

High clouds move into the area Tuesday with mountain

showers by Tuesday afternoon. A few rain showers spread to the plains by the afternoon and evening but stay light.

Expect a few inches of snow possible in the higher elevations and perhaps a rain/snow mix in the lower elevations overnight through early Wednesday.

Wednesday will trend cooler and breezy with gusts to about 40 mph over a widespread area.

Billings forecast:

Monday night: Gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. Easterly wind around 5 to 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Gradual clearing with a high near 48. West wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.