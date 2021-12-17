Q2 Billings Area Weather: Both temperatures and wind chills values are low

BILLINGS — A strong cold front will move through the area late tonight

with the front arriving in Billings before sunrise Friday. A quick shot of snow Snow will leave a dusting to half-inch of snow in most areas. bands of heavier snow

could pick up nearly 2 inches.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Wheatland, Golden Valley,

and Musselshell counties where values could reach -25 to -35 degrees. Wind chills elsewhere will reach -10 to -20 degrees. Use care to prevent freezing and frostbite.

Friday night, temperatures drop into the teens below zero in eastern Montana and sigle digits above/below zero elsewhere. Saturday, temperatures warm back toward normal. Conditions will remain dry on Saturday.

Windy periods over the weekend could cause patchy blowing snow.