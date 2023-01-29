Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bitter cold wind chills through Monday, with warming trend to follow

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 19:15:28-05

BILLINGS — Temperatures will continue tumble through Monday morning. That combined with some wind will create bitterly cold wind chill conditions through Monday. Wind chill values are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees below zero through Monday midday.

A weak weather disturbance will move across the Treasure state on Tuesday bringing a slight chance of some snow showers. Otherwise the period through Friday looks mainly dry.

Temperatures by Thursday will rebound to near seasonal averages for early February and possibly rise into the 40s both Friday and Saturday.

