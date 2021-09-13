Q2 Billings Area Weather: Big fluctuations in temperatures this week

BILLINGS — An almost daily fluctuation in afternoon temperatures highlights the weather this week.

A few showers and storms will scoot from west to east across the area Friday evening. Expect a mostly clear and cool start Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s.

A quiet day Tuesday will peak with highs in the 70s to low 80s but nudge to mainly the 80s Wednesday afternoon with winds increasing from Livingston toward Billings.

Temperatures drop sharply Thursday; warm through Saturday; then cooler temperatures return with a better chance of rain showers Sunday and Monday.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday... Sunny, with a high near 80. Variable light wind.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday... Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.