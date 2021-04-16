Q2 Billings Area Weather: Better chance of snow you can measure by Monday

BILLINGS — As our latest weather system exits the region Thursday night through Friday morning. Then warmer and drier conditions over the weekend until showers and snow redevelops late Sunday into Monday. This will be our best chance of accumulating snow we have seen for some time.

Temperatures start Friday in the 20s to low 30s. Overnight snow will persist especially in the mountains and foothills with a few showers in the lower elevations. Patches of fog and some slick roads are possible early Friday, but by the afternoon some clearing from North to South as temperatures recover to the 40s to low 50s.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunday, we start dry with sunshine with highs reaching the 50s to low 60s. But showers develop Sunday afternoon and evening continuing into Monday. Expect gusty winds.

Monday and Tuesday will be cool with highs mainly in the 40s to low 50s. Current trends are for warmer readings by midweek.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Snow showers on-again, off-again with a low at about 30. Otherwise cloudy with a variable North breeze.

Friday… A 40% chance of snow in the morning or a rain/snow mix through the early afternoon. Turning mostly cloudy with a high close to 47.

Saturday and Sunday… Warming and drying Saturday with a high in the upper 50s. Expect sun early Sunday with clouds increasing and a high in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain and snow showers later in the day. Gusty winds will develop behind a cold front Sunday evening.

