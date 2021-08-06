Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Best chance for storms on Sunday

Forecast August 6th, 2021
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:31:35-04

BILLINGS — Rain showers scattered over the area Friday bring our best chance of rain for the weekend. But storms in especially southeast Montana and northern Wyoming could produce gusty and erratic winds through the evening.

Heavy rain and hail are possible with storms.

Saturday is warm and dry. Sunday will reach the mid-90s, but a cold front Sunday evening brings a chance of storms with more wind.

Billings Forecast:

Friday night... Showers and thunderstorms ending with partial clearing overnight. Low about 63.

Saturday... Partly to mostly sunny with some smoky haze. Near 91 for the high. A little breezy at times.

Sunday... Increasing afternoon and evening clouds. Winds increase to 15 to 25 mph and could be gusty and erratic near storms Sunday evening. Close to 97 for the high temperature.

