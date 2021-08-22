Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Below Average, About Average, Then Back to Below!

Forecast August 22nd, 2021
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 22, 2021
BILLINGS — Another below average day with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.. Windy conditions through the rest of today and tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow we will see a warmer day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Monday night which will open the door to more cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Below average temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow... Warmer day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

