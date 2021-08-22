Q2 Billings Area Weather: Below Average, About Average, Then Back to Below!

BILLINGS — Another below average day with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.. Windy conditions through the rest of today and tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow we will see a warmer day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Monday night which will open the door to more cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Below average temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Tonight... Overnight temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow... Warmer day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

