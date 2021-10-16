Q2 Billings Area Weather: Beautiful Weekend With Some Gusts!

BILLINGS — A nice day today some gusty winds anywhere from 20 to 40 miles per hour. Those gusts will diminish especially west of Billings through this afternoon and evening. Temperatures mainly in the 60s.

Overnight temperatures will be a mix of some 30s and 40s with clear skies.

Tomorrow another beautiful day with temperatures in the 60s and could even see some 70s from Billings to the east.

The beginning of next week, another system will make its way through the area. Bringing the chance of rain for lower elevations, higher elevations will see some more snow.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 66°F

Tonight... Clear. Low near 43°F

Tomorrow... Sunny. High near 70°F