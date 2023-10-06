Q2 Billings Area Weather: Beautiful sunshine coming this weekend, but another storm isn't too far away

BILLINGS — The latest storm to bring Montana and Wyoming clouds, rain, wind and cooler air is on its way out of our region. In its wake it left a chilly start to Friday morning, and highs stayed below average despite abundant sunshine. A ridge of high pressure will build over us this weekend, and that will bring more sunshine and above-average highs.

Next Monday will be similar to Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and highs at least as warm as Sunday if not slightly warmer, and 10-15 degrees above average. The unseasonable warmth won't last much longer, however, as a Pacific storm will move over the West Coast and approach the northern Rockies by next Monday and Tuesday.

As the Pacific storm arrives, we can expect increasing clouds late Monday night and Tuesday, and there will be a slight chance of showers by late Tuesday in the eastern half of Montana. Tuesday will start the cooldown, but next Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler with light/moderate rain and mountain snow. We'll have fewer clouds Friday.