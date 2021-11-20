Q2 Billings Area Weather: Beautiful fall weather for the holiday

BILLINGS — Some overnight showers last night through this morning. Today is a mild day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight temperatures mainly in the 20s; east of Billings could see them drop into the teens.

We will have a warm up through Monday with temperatures in the 50s, pushing the low 60s for Monday!

Some gusty conditions are in the forecast Sunday night into Monday mainly west of Billings. Please be careful, travel could be a bit difficult for the morning commute Monday.

Another cold front will push through Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a small chance of precipitation and temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mainly clear/ few passing clouds. Low near 27°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy. High near 50°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Winds 15 to 25 mph. Low near 37°F