Q2 Billings Area Weather: Back to the windy and warming weather pattern...again

BILLINGS — After a very chilly Wednesday, winds increase in the mountain foothills, and temperatures begin to warm. However, this will also bring areas of blowing snow near the mountains and foothills and cold wind chill values to the lower elevations through early Thursday.

Winds increase near Livingston, Nye and Big Timber Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with peak gusts of 60 mph possible. Harlowton, Judith Gap, and the Paradise Valley areas could experience gusts to 50 mph.

The new accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow from Tuesday night / Wednesday morning could blow create low visibility until the snow crusts over as temperatures warm on Thursday.

Temperatures early Thursday will be mainly in the single digits below zero and even a light wind will cause wind chills to drop to -10 to -25. Some areas could drop to -35 with a risk of frostbite.

Some areas will see temperatures begin to rise overnight and reach the upper 20s to mid-30s widespread Thursday afternoon.