Q2 Billings Area Weather: At the risk of repeating ourselves, the weather will repeat itself

BILLINGS — The overall conditions stay mild and dry for now on Thursday.

A weather system moving through Colorado and Utah is pulling up a few clouds, and it will remain a bit breezy in the mountain foothills. Otherwise our short-term weather is filled with sunshine and above average temperatures.

Readings early Friday will be in the 20s to low 30s, like the last few mornings. Highs will end up into the 50s and 60s, averaging just slightly warmer than Thursday afternoon.

Saturday is still on track to be the warmest day in the short-term with more readings in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Some upper 60s are possible along the eastern edge of the state.

Disturbances Saturday night through Sunday will bring some mountain snow and a gradual downturn in the temperatures. Cooling to average to sub-avearge temperatures does not occur until Tuesday and Wednesday when readings slip to the 30s and 40s in the afternoons in teens and 20s in the morning.

Mountain snow is very likely, with scattered rain and snow showers for the lower elevations midweek. The forecast still needs fine-tuning that far out, so check back for updates on moisture totals and tweaks to the temperatures.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Mostly clear with a low near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday… Mostly sunny with a high of about 61. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday night and Saturday… Partly cloudy with a low in the low 30s and a high in the low 60s. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and evening.

