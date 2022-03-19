Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another warm and breezy day; expect the first day of spring to be wet

BILLINGS — Another warm and breezy day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy it because Sunday will be wet and cooler.

Temperatures Saturday night will be mild in the 30s and 40s.

Another chance of precipitation for the official first day of spring. Expect rain or a rain/snow mix for the lower elevations with the potential of some isolated thunderstorms. The foothills and higher elevations in the mountains will see mainly snow. One to four inches is possible for the foothills.

Slick roads are possible so please be careful if you are out and about.

Looking ahead, a bit cooler to start the work week but expect warmer temperatures by the middle of the week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a low near 42°F

Tomorrow... Chance of rain or rain/snow mix and gusty winds. High near 44°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 30°F