Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of thunderstorms, then hot and dry; slightly cooler Friday

7-day Forecast Tuesday, August 22nd
Scripps
7-day Forecast Tuesday, August 22nd
7-day Forecast Tuesday, August 22nd
Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 18:08:18-04

BILLINGS — Another surge of monsoonal moisture will move across the area Tuesday evening, triggering showers and thunderstorms through midnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature more sunshine and drier conditions with high temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A weak disturbance will move eastward across southern Canada during the day Thursday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the area for Friday, with afternoon high temperatures into the lower to mid-80s.

By Saturday, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will rebound allowing high temperatures to climb back into the upper 80s to mid 90s through early next week. Moisture left from the remains of Tropical Storm Harold will move through the Great Basin and may trigger a few thunderstorms over the mountains of southern Montana and Wyoming through the weekend. Currently it appears this moisture may stay south of the area, but will bear watching through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!