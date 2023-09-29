Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another Pacific storm approaching Northern Rockies this weekend

BILLINGS — A deep trough of low pressure is diving southward along the West Coast at this time, driving southwest flow over the Northern Rockies. As it approaches, rain showers and gusty wind will begin pushing into Montana. The western half of the state will have the best chance of showers this weekend, with a slight chance in the east Sunday.

As that storm slowly makes its way eastward, we will have increasing clouds through the day Sunday with that slight chance of rain and snow showers in the eastern half of the state, a little more activity late Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will drop below average with the best chances of rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday.

The trough will continue moving eastward for the latter half of next week, and we will have a reduction in our cloud cover. Highs will rebound next Wednesday and Thursday, and we will also have more gusty wind at times. Another trough of low pressure will move our way late next week, but right now our weather appears dry after Wednesday.