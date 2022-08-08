Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another hot and mainly dry week on the way

BILLINGS — An upper level ridge of high pressure will park over the region through at least mid-week meaning we can expect dry conditions and very hot days under sunny skies. A weak cold front will pass through Tuesday, but it will do very little in cooling us down although some areas will see daytime highs dip a few degrees cooler than today. Our hottest days are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The return of monsoonal moisture mid-week will bring a chance of daily showers Thursday through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, 80s/90s tomorrow, 90s/100s Wednesday and Thursday then 80s/90s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight and Tuesday night, 60s Wednesday night through Friday night then 50s/60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

